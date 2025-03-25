AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.96 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

