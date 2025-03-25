Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

