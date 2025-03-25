Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.