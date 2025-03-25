ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ATS were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ATS by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,598 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

ATS Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.