Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

