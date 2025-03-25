Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 149 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 289,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 871,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

