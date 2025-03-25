Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $708.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

