Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Axos Financial
Axos Financial Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of AX stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axos Financial
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.