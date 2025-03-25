Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.