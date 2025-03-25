BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,021 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BCE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 864,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $17,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,282,000 after acquiring an additional 738,656 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 584,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,522,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,291.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

