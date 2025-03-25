Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 819.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITB opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

