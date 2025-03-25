Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

