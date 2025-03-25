Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 154,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

