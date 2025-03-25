Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $4,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

