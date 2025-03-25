Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 1,274 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WD-40 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $235.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of -0.10. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $211.03 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.60.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

