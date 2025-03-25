Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 21,076 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,076,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

