Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 3,694 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,277,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after buying an additional 854,987 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

