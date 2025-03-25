Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 6,514 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

