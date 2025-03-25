Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

