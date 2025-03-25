Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 294,223 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

