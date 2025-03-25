Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 18,060 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,431,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,376 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,730,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 1,481,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after buying an additional 859,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

EBC opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

