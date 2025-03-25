Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 4,041 ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in ASGN by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NYSE ASGN opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

