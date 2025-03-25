Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 4,339 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 367.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

TCBI stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

