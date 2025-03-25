Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $288,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steven Madden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.