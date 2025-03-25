Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $294,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

