Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $301,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zeta Global by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,351,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $15,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

