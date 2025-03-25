Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $315,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

