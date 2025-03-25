Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $318,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

