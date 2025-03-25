Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $319,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.