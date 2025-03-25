Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $319,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after buying an additional 406,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $14,222,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,225,000 after purchasing an additional 142,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

