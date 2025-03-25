Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $320,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,989,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 905,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.