Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $304,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSCO opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

