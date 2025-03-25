Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $311,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

