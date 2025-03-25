Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $355,000 Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

