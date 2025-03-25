Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $357,000 Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $16,464,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

