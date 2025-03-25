Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $361,000 Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

