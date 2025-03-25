Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,570.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,560.14. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $133,663.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,363.95. This trade represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.