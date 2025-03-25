Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 96 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.28, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

