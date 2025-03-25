Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enpro by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enpro by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

