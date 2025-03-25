Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 3,445 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

