Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $335,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

California Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $60.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

