Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $362,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

