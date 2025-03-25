Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

