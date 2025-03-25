Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 410,118 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 305,133 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,082,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after purchasing an additional 261,877 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

