Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 700,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $808,350 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

