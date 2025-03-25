Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MWA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

