Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

