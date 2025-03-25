Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

