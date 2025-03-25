Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $7,852,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 348,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 230,766 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

