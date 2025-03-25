Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

