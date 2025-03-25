Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,441 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,616,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,312,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $78,715,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,544,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

